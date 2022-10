FREE PODCAST 10/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #196 (10-12-92) of the PWTorch including breaking news on Bret Hart’s first WWF title win, changes in WWF booking philosophy, Jim Cornette Torch Talk pt. 4, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fortieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #196 of the PWTorch including late-breaking news on Bret Hart winning the WWF Championship, how WWF’s shift in philosophy aligns to the title change, a potential Hulk Hogan return, Steiners done with WCW, Jim Cornette Torch Talk, and so much more.

