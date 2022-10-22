VIP AUDIO 10/21 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A wrestling conversation with The Wrestling Club founder Victor Perry (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? A conversation with The Wrestling Club founder Victor Perry. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Perry talk the creation of The Wrestling Club, choosing what to watch and when with students, the importance of representation in professional wrestling, what gets over with the younger audience, the future of The Wrestling Club, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO