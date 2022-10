SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage breaks down the title defenses of the AEW tag team titles and the All-Atlantic championship, as well as his personal notes on the show and Rampage as it currently stands in the wrestling zeitgeist.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO