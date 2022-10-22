FREE PODCAST 10/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Bray speaks again, Logan Paul knocks out Jey, Rousey turns heel, Liv’s new look, live callers (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with analysis of the Logan Paul performance including his promo and knocking out Jey Uso with move love for Sami Zayn. Then they take live calls and discuss the Ronda Rousey heel turn, Liv Morgan’s new look, Shotzi’s upside, and of course the latest Bray Wyatt promo. PWTorch contributor Javier Machado also joins the conversation to talk about the latest twists and hints with Bray’s character.

