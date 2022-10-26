FREE PODCAST 10/25 – Tuesday Flagship w/Keller & Fann: Key questions about Bray’s return, Punk’s influence on AEW and All Out meltdown, should Triple H be graded differently as a booker (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch VIP podcaster. They discuss these topics:

Grading Paul Levesque’s so far, including whether he should be judged on a different criteria than other promoter/bookers who have preceded him due to changes in WWE’s business.

Discussion on C.M. Punk’s likely departure from AEW, reassessing the All Out meltdown, evaluating his influence on AEW on and off camera, looking at how things could have been different, and more angles and aspects of his AEW stint and meltdown.

Bray Wyatt’s return to TV and march through Greg Parks’s feature column in this week’s upcoming newsletter looking at six key questions about this chapter in Bray’s WWE stint.

Emails on the above topics are sprinkled in to help guide the discussion and provide perspectives from listeners.

NOTE: This is a simulcast of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich & Wade.”

