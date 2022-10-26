Ava Raine makes NXT debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, made her official television debut on this week’s episode of NXT.

Raine revealed herself to be the mystery member of Joe Gacy’s Schism faction that had been teased for weeks. A mysterious person in a mask hovered around the group and the identity of that person was not revealed until this week.

Raine took her mask off to a gasp from the audience. She said she joined Gacy’s family because it alleviates her responsibility to live up to anything in particular. Raine did not get physical during her debut and no specific feud on the horizon.

