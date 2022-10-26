News Ticker

Championship celebration set for next week’s NXT

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 26, 2022

NXT to feature Mandy Rose celebrations next week
PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mandy Rose will host a special championship celebration next week on NXT to commemorate her holding the NXT Women’s Championship for 365 days. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of NXT.

Rose defeated Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc on Saturday night to retain her title. She won the NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel Rodriguez soon after the brand flipped to NXT 2.0.

CATCH-UP: Ava Raine makes NXT debut

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*