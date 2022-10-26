SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mandy Rose will host a special championship celebration next week on NXT to commemorate her holding the NXT Women’s Championship for 365 days. The company announced the news during this week’s episode of NXT.

We celebrate 1 YEAR of @WWE_MandyRose as Women's Champion next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/CEJXUpaHlu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 26, 2022

Rose defeated Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc on Saturday night to retain her title. She won the NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel Rodriguez soon after the brand flipped to NXT 2.0.

