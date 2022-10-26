SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul says working on the microphone has been the hardest part of training for his match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

Paul spoke Ryan Satin with Fox to and talked in detail about preparing for the match.

“I’m getting in the ring a lot,” Logan Paul said of training for the match against Reigns. “WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico where I live so I can train. Because at the end of the day, comfortability in that squared circle is the most important thing. I’m finding that the more I can take my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, the better I’m getting.

“The physicality comes easy to me. Truly what I need to work on is my mic skills. 18,000 people all heckling me live while I try to deliver a story is very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

WWE Crown Jewel will air live on Peacock on November 5. Other matches on the card include The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

CATCH-UP: Championship celebration set for next week’s NXT