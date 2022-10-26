Shawn Michaels talks relationship with The Rock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels says that his relationship with The Rock is fine and that the “heat” between the two was overblown.

In an interview with Logan Paul, Michaels addressed the rumors of heat with The Rock and how he worked to rebuild relationships when he returned to the company in 2002.

“I never worked with him,” Michaels said of The Rock. “The times I’ve seen him we’ve always gotten along okay. I will say this, I don’t think it was bad as everybody made it up to me. Again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger, but like when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least was like, ‘Sorry. Sorry about the way I was. I got no excuse, but I’m willing to earn back whatever.”

Shawn Michaels is now a VP for WWE and in charge of the NXT brand. Michaels is a former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer. The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, made her NXT debut this week on television.

