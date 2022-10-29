SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 28, 2022

RECORDED AT MOHEGAN SUN, UNCASVILLE, CT

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. MATT MENARD (w/ Angelo Parker) – World Title Eliminator Match

Parker hung out on the ropes as the bell rang. Moxley backed him off as Menard grabbed Moxley’s wrist/ The two fought to the outside as Moxley threw Menard to the rail then hit him with a series of rights. Moxley dug his fingers deep into Menard’s back. The two made their way back inside the ring.

Menard took the upper hand and threw Moxley hard into the corner, then kept on the offense. Moxley tripped Menard down but Menard kicked him to the outside where Parker took out Moxley from behind. Menard threw Moxley into the post as Parker looked on. [c]

Moxley had the upper hand as he nailed Menard with a series of right hands in the corner. Parker again distracted Moxley, which allowed Menard to knock Moxley down and lock in a Boston Crab. Moxley hit a cutter to even the odds. Moxley hit Menard with a huge lariat, then perched him on the top rope. Moxley went for a superplex and hit it, then covered for two. Moxley synched in an ankle lock, which Menard kicked his way out of.

Menard went for a sunset flip and Moxley reversed out of it and hit a running knee. Moxley went for stomps to the face but paused to take out Parker. Menard threw Moxley shoulder-first into the post but Moxley kicked out of a pin attempt. Menard again went for the cover but Moxley kicked out. Menard then went for the series of stomps to Moxley’s face, but Moxley transitioned it into a submission for the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Good opener with Moxley as the feature. I understand this was a Eliminator match for a World title shot, but I’m still confused why Menard would randomly receive even that. During the match, Excalibur announced that Mike Tyson would join them next week in Atlantic City.)

– After the match, Stokely Hathaway came out with Lee Moriarty, and challenged Moxley on next week’s Dynamite to face Moriarty. They then showed a video of Moriarty, who talked about the meaning of Tiger Style. Moxley took the mic and said BCC actually liked Moriarty but he made the biggest mistake of his short career, then accepted his challenge.

– Excalibur announced the Full Gear Eliminator tournament, where the winner will receive a title shot at Winter is Coming. Daunte Martin was announced as the first participant. [c]

– Jade Cargill was working out backstage as she spoke to Nyla Rose for stealing her TBS title. She said she’d show everyone why she is “that bitch.”

(2) KEITH LEE vs. SERPENTICO Serpentico right after Lee, who quickly picked him up and hit a sit-down powerbomb for the win. WINNER: Keith Lee in under 0:30 (Moynahan’s Take: Talk about a complete squash.)

– Tony Schiavone entered the ring to speak with Lee. Schiavone mentioned Lee and Swerve’s Tag Team Title rematch opportunity against The Acclaimed, just as The Acclaimed’s music hit. Bowens and Caster entered without a rap for the night. They said they have a problem that Lee must have the answer to. They said Billy Gunn is missing and they noticed Swerve is nowhere to be found, and asked where Gunn was. Schiavone said there was a family emergency and Gunn had to leave early. Swerve showed up on the big screen in a dark room with Gunn tied to a chair. Swerve blamed Gunn for his tag title loss, and said the next time Swerve in Our Glory faced The Acclaimed, Gunn wouldn’t be there. Swerve then pulled out a pair of pliers and seemed to have clipped Gunn’s hands as the video cut out. Lee looked shocked inside the ring as The Acclaimed ran to the back. (Moynahan’s Take: This was awful and not something I have any interest in.) – JAS was shown backstage from this past Dynamite. They were upset at the BCC after the outcomes on Dynamite. Jericho mentioned his open ROH title challenge as Tay Melo called out Madison Rayne.

(3) TAY MELO (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. MADISON RAYNE Melo and Rayne traded early pin attempts, then worked the mat until the two faced off in the middle of the ring. Melo slapped Rayne across the face but was taken to the mat, then hit with a dropkick by Rayne. Melo missed a charge into the corner as Rayne went to the top. Melo caught Rayne on the top rope and hit a backbreaker across the top rope. [c]