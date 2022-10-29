VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #731 (November 16, 2002): Mitchell on the Russo-McMahon dynamic, Waltman Torch Talk on Bret-Vince relationship, Keller’s key ways to revitalize WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #731 cover-dated November 16, 2002: This issue opens a cover story on whether Big Show and HBK are strong enough to build a PPV around… The Top Five Stories includes an update on the Hulk Hogan fallout with WWE… Part seven of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” features the adventures of an intern backstage at Raw… Pat McNeill updates the status of key players in the Bret Hart Swerve five years later… Wade Keller presents five suggestions to turn around WWE’s business… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column presents Vince Russo’s letter to Vince McMahon… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, The Top Five Stories of the Week, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, 1992 Backtrack, End Notes, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #731

–LIST OF LATEST 2001 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 2001 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE