Toni Storm will defend her Interim AEW Women’s World Championship at the Full Gear PPV event against Jaime Hayter. AEW announced the news during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Storm won the interim championship at All Out after Thunder Rosa was sidelined with an injury. Hayter and Storm have a deep rooted history together.

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 19. The other announced match for the show at this time is Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

