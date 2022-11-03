News Ticker

AEW hires Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 3, 2022

AEW hires Jeff Jarrett
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW has officially hired Jeff Jarrett as the Director of Business Development for the company. Tony Khan announced the news during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jarrett appears to be headed toward an in-ring run with the company as well. He made his television debut this week on Dynamite and crushed Darby Allin with a guitar shot to the head. After, Jarrett cut a promo and said he would be taking over AEW and that his family’s history and fingerprints are all over the company.

Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer and multiple time world champion, Intercontinental Champion, and tag team champion across WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling.

