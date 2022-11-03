SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-The first segment of AEW Dynamite this week must have been a weird fever dream or something. Ok, so the match between Darby Allin and Jay Lethal gets a thumbs up. A good opener that was high energy and behind Darby as a babyface. However, AEW has become too synonymous with flat surprise debuts. Look, you can’t dress up someone that nobody in the audience knows as Sting. When you do that, you set an expectation that the person will matter and Cole Carter just doesn’t at this point. A true run-in would have made the most sense there.

-Now, on to Jeff Jarrett. The guy must just have actual magical powers. He couldn’t not get booked somewhere if he tried. Here’s the deal, as an on-character, Jarrett doesn’t have a spot. He should not be taking valuable time away from the Darby Allin’s of the roster on some last ditch effort to stay relevant. As a backstage Director of Business Development he works just fine. Jarrett has experience and Tony Khan needed help. Thumbs up on that front.

-If you read these columns regularly (and you should!) you know that I love me a Jon Moxley promo these days. Nothing new here either. He has such a flow and confidence to what he says. He comes across as the world champion and most important act on the show.

-Moxley vs. Moriarty was a good little match, but lacked enough drama to really keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Ethan Page attacking Moxley is an angle that we’ll likely see a quick payoff to due to Moxley’s match with MJF at Full Gear. That match will absolutely need to serve as a means to continue strife between Moxley and MJF going into the PPV.

-Well, Saraya is getting back in the ring to face Britt Baker. That was said outright, but after Saraya’s sit down with Renee Paquette, all signs point that direction. Now, if I’m Saraya I’m changing my tone around how I talk about myself in regards to being a wrestling legend. She came across as arrogant when speaking this week and she shouldn’t want that opposite the clear heel in Baker.

-Great to see Tony Khan running with The Acclaimed in the biggest way possible. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are rolling in the merchandise check dough and loving it I’m sure. Good for them.

-Colt Cabana is back in AEW and though he’d never admit it, CM Punk’s head exploded in rage.

-I know we’re supposed to deeply care about this Pac trying to get Rey Fenix to cheat storyline thing, but do we? Not at this point. They have a long way to go on that deal.

-Ok, wait. Shibata is back in AEW for a match against Orange Cassidy on AEW Rampage? There is a lot wrong with that sentence. First of all, why is the guy being allowed to wrestle. I get that he wants to be in the ring, but he almost died. Some things just aren’t that important once you face the type of injury that he did. Secondly, IF he has to wrestle, why not make the most of it? Rampage? Orange Cassidy? That ain’t driving numbers. Shibata vs. Moxley or Shibata vs. Danielson. Those are you drawing options. What we have here is just silly and frankly, stupid given the risk at hand.

-The main event was fine, but a little flat, too. The ROH integration into AEW continues to be something that doesn’t move the needle in terms of intrigue. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow is a good TNT Championship level feud. Plus, both guys should want to really show what they have against each other, which always makes for good action.

