11/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Chris Jericho vs. Mystery Opponent, Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage, All Atlantic Title match, Jon Moxley in Action, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD AT CHESAPEAKE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-The announce team laid out key matches before the first match started.

(1) JAY LETHAL vs. DARBY ALLIN

Both me started to brawl as Jay Lethal ran down the aisle during his ring entrance, as this matched seemed like it would be short due to the initial intensity. The bell rang to start the match proper, as Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh walked to the ring area. Lethal and Darby Allin battled on the outside, with Lethal in control early tossing Darby into the barricade. The match returned to the ring and ring apron, Jay Lethal hit a German Suplex here as the first commercial break started. [c]

Darby hit a Coffin Splash as the show returned to try and get an advantage, however Lethal was prepared and flattened Allin. Lethal went to the top rope and tried for The Kings Elbow, but Darby moved and countered into a pinning position. Lethal tried a Lethal Injection, but Darby caught him and laid in a submission. Lethal stood up and slammed Darby into he corner, Darby released the choke and hit a stunner. Darby did not cover and went to the top and set up the Coffin Drop, but Lethal rolled to the outside.

Darby then did a dive out onto Satnam Singh who did not move when Darby landed into him. Both he and Dutt were ejected form teh match at this point. Someone dressed as sting hit Darby and then Lethal hit Lethal Injection for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jay Lethal

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match, that was more about the post match gimmick. I was not a fan, very impact zone feel to this segment.)

-After the match it was reveled that the person in the sting mask was Cole Carter and the crowd went mild. Stings music hit and Jeff Jarrett appeared and hit Darby with a guitar. He then said that he was the new Dan Lambert, sorry I mean old bitter vet character.

-Jon Moxley said he was excited for tonight and then said that Lee Moriarty was not ready to be in BCC. But, tonight he would be giving him a lesson in what it would be like to be that group with their match tonight.

-A video of someone editing Kenny out and adding Death Triangle footage was shown. [c]

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. LEE MORIARTY

Moxley started with kicks and threw Lee Moriarty into the corner and rained down punches down on him. Moxley then applied a choke on Moriarty, who got to the bottom rope to break the hold. Moriarty hit running elbows and the a DDT as the break started. [c]

Moriarty hit a springboard splash and then got a two count on Moxley. Moriarty set up Moxley and laid in boot stomps, Moxley powered up as a result and then Moxley stood up and had locked in hands, Moxley hit a headbutt and then a King Kong Lariat. Moxley then stomped on the head of Moriarty, Lee hit an up kick to get out. Moxley hit a quick cutter, Moriarty kicked out.

Moxley and Moriarty traded strikes and forearms, with Moriarty hitting a suplex. Moxley popped up and hit one of his own. Moriarty rolled through a submission and Moriarty locked in his own submission. Moxley rolled into a pinning attempt for a two count. Moxley then locked in an arm bar for the submission win.

(Sage’s Analysis: A strong match that reintroduced Lee Moriarty to the AEW Audience, as well as put Ethan Page in a Top Guy light.)

-Ethan Page ran down from commentary and gave Moxley a big boot.

-The sit-down with Saraya and Britt Baker was up next, but Britt decided not to show. Saraya said that Britt should be thankful that she had the opportunity to have this interview. Saraya said that she liked the rebel idea of AEW and that she could help teh division. She was asked what her medical situation was, she said she would answer that next week. [c]

-Lamar Jackson was shown in the crowd.

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with William Regal, he said that MJF could not defeat a real demon in Jon Moxley.

-The Acclaimed came to the ring with Billy Gunn. Anthony Bowens said he was glad everyone was pumped up, because it’s been a long week. He said Swerve damaged Billy Gunn’s Fingers and now he can’t scissor. He said that everyone in the world are doing that. They then revealed that they had scissor foam fingers and scissored with said foam. Max Caster went to the crowd for a gift for Billy Gunn and grabbed scissors form the crowd. Anthony Bowens then ran down Gunn’s accomplishments and gave him a trophy that said he was the worlds greatest daddy. The Acclaimed then showed a document that Billy Gunn needed to sign to officially adopt them.

Colton and Austin came out and stopped the proceeding. They asked why they were not invited, then said they got him a gift. Morrisey then appeared and took out Gunn. The Gunn’s came in and took out The Acclaimed. FTR’s music hit and they made the save.

-Britt Baker had a video backstage, she said she wanted her own interview time. She then said that she was a victim of conspiracy, they demanded a tag match (her and Jamie Hayter) on Friday.

(3) CHRIS JERICHO vs. COLT CABANA

-Pre match Jericho called out Claudio, he said him pinning Jericho made him mad. He said he was ready for any former ROH champion. Jericho said he would even whip Lamar Jackson’s ass.

Colt Cabana and Chris Jericho shook hands and then each slapped the chest of the other. Cabana shoulder tackled Jericho and then ran the ropes and laid in punches on his opponent. Jericho went to the outside after a prolonged beatdown, Jericho and Colt traded chops on the outside. The match reentered the ring, Cabana and Jericho were on the top rope and tumbled to floor as the break started. [c]

Cabana hit chops on Jericho and then a splash off of the middle rope for a cover and a two count. Cabana the hit a victory roll and then both men battled. Cabana tried to lock in his submission move The Billy Goat Curse and then he hit The Superman and took out members of JAS. Jericho then hit a Codebreaker and pinned Cabana.

WINNER: Chris Jericho

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that Cabana dominated, but Jericho only was in control in the break and the final sequence. But, this was all about the messaging about CM Punk to the audience.)

-Rey Fenix was backstage and he said that he would be a double champion after winning the All Atlantic title. Pac said that Rey needed to use the hammer if he wanted to be champion. [c]

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. REY FENIX vs. LUCHASAURSUS

All three men battled to start, with Luchasaurus trying to hit choke slams. Rey Fenix and Orange Cassidy teamed up to take him out. Orange and Rey ran the ropes and traded high pace moves with Cassidy eventually hitting a DDT on Fenix, the pin by Cassidy was reversed and Rey got a two count of his own. Luchasaurus entered and took out both men as the break started. [c]

Luchasaurus was working over Rey Fenix during the break, Orange Cassidy entered the ring as the show returned. Rey and Orange teamed up to allow Cassidy to hit an Orange Punch on Luchasaurus. Rey and Orange then dove out onto Luchasaurus, but they were caught. LS then threw Cassidy into the stairs and then slammed Fenix through the ringside table.

On the stage, Cassidy tried for an Orange Punch. Jungle Boy appeared and hit Luchasaurus with a chair and then drove LS through a table off of the stage area. After that, Cassidy and Fenix were outside the ring, Pac ran down and handed Fenix the hammer. Fenix threw the hammer away and entered the ring. Cassidy hit an anti-air and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: Like every match tonight, a solid match. But, it was all about the post match angle, pro or con that I will leave up to you.)

-Pac attacked Orange Cassidy after the match and then grabbed the hammer. Katsuyori Shibata then came to the ring and made the save, he pointed at the All Atlantic title and set a match between Shibata and Cassidy for Friday.

-Swerve Strickland and Rick Ross were backstage to celebrate Swerve. Keith Lee came in and asked what was going on, Lee called out Swerve for his recent actions. Swerve then set up an 8-man tag match for next week.

(5) JADE CARGILL vs. MARINA SHAFIR

As the match started Nyla Rose and Vicki came to the stage and did commentary during the match. Jade Cargill was working over Shafir on the outside. Jade walked up to the stage, but almost was counted out, she ran back into the ring and hit a pump kick on Shafir. Jade hit Jaded and got the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill

(Sage’s Analysis: I like the idea of using Jade’s streak against her, but this segment was brutal.)

-A recap of how tonight’s main event came about was shown.

-A video featuring Malakai Black and The House of Black was shown. [c]

-A video telling the history of Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter was shown, to set up their title match at the PPV.

(6) SAMOA JOE vs. BRIAN CAGE

The two men were even until Samoa Joe ran the ropes and took Brian Cage to the mat. Cage stood up quickly and got offense in the corner, Joe fought back and hit a head kick in the corner. Joe hit a snap mare and then a cover, but Prince Nana distracted Joe and allowed Cage to take control of the match. Cage laid in basic offense and then hit a clothesline to send Joe to the mat. [c]

Cage was in control as the show returned, Cage flexed and Joe popped up and hit a spin kick. Joe hit a kick off the ropes for a quick cover, Joe then hit a powerslam for a near fall. Cage hit a kick to the head of Joe, then went to the top rope and hit a spinning elbow for a near fall. Cage then hit a pump handle slam on Joe and got a near fall. Joe tried to lock in a sleeper, Cage tossed Joe and hit a discuss lariat. Joe locked in a choke hold and put Cage to sleep.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

(Sage’s Analysis: If Brian Cage vs. Wardlow was a good example of high end Big Guy matches, this was the opposite. I don’t think this match should have gone on last.)

-The Embassy attacked Joe after the match, Wardlow made the save and then was attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Final Thoughts: A below average episode of Dynamite, with a post match angle after every match. The show overall did not feel like a great build to the upcoming PPV and the lack of MJF was very obvious.