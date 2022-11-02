FREE PODCAST 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Mandy Rose’s one year anniversary as NXT Champion, Wes Lee & Bron Breakker vs. Pretty Deadly, the changing NXT men’s main event scene, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood dive into the mailbag and take your calls to discuss Mandy Rose’s one year anniversary as NXT Champion, Wes Lee & Bron Breakker vs. Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships, the changing NXT men’s main event scene, Cora Jade vs. Valentina Feroz, R-Truth’s injury during his match with Greyson Waller, Zoey Starks potential heel turn, and more.

