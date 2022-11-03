WWE board investigation into Vince McMahon ends

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE investigation into Vince McMahon and millions of dollars worth of payments to former employees has come to and end. The company issued a statement on the investigation during their quarterly investor call on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation.”

Vince McMahon reportedly paid former employees with whom he was allegedly had affairs with. McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as CEO. Paul Levesque took control of the day to day creative effort wit the company.

McMahon was accused of making hush money payments to former employees and was also accused of sexual misconduct. He stepped down as CEO before leaving the company entirely.

