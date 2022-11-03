VIP AUDIO 11/2 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Colt challenges Jericho for ROH Title, Moxley vs. Moriarty, Jarrett attacks Darby with guitar, Acclaimed celebrate Billy Gunn’s birthday, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Colt Cabana challenging Jericho for ROH Title, Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty, Jeff Jarrett attacking Darby with guitar, Acclaimed celebrating Billy Gunn’s birthday, Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix for the All-Atlantic Title, and more.

