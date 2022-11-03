FREE PODCAST 11/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Jarrett debuts, Acclaimed birthday bash for Billy, was Colt return a dig at Punk, Elite teaser, live callers (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch contributor Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a discussion on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW debut including a Twitter poll on how fans feel about it. Also, the latest Elite teaser and where it could be headed and will it backfire, Shibata set for match against Orange Cassidy this week, Billy Gunn’s birthday bash with The Acclaimed, Colt Cabana returns to Dynamite as former ROH champion against Chris Jericho, and much more.

