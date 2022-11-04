FREE PODCAST 11/3 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Bray, Jarrett in AEW, Colt, Crown Jewel preview, Levesque pace of changes, more (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn. They discuss these topics: WWE Q3 financials, Vince McMahon investigation ending, Paul Levesque’s weakness with finishes and rationale for slow pace of changes, Mike Tyson-AEW, Bray Wyatt’s prospects, The Acclaimed’s popularity, Jeff Jarrett in AEW, Colt Cabana’s AEW return, Crown Jewel preview including how Logan Paul has done under this spotlight, and more.

