VIP AUDIO 11/3 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Will Punk be shown to be right about AEW ultimately? Might Jey end Roman’s reign? Megapowers vs. Bloodline storylines? Best and worst second-generation wrestlers? Much more (113 min.)

Was the reporting on C.M. Punk position fair?

What is the best possible way to justify some of Tony Khan’s choices to be so sports entertainmenty on Rampage lately?

How much pressure is on Ava Rain to succeed?

What are the greatest father-son or father-daughter wrestling families and who are the biggest dropoffs from father to son in wrestling history? This includes Todd’s Top 15 father-son/daughter combos and his Worst 5 sons or daughters of successful fathers.

Follow-up on another Sean Spears-like reverting to an old bad gimmick because trying something else was actually worse?

Could Jey Uso be a good candidate to end Roman Reigns’s title reign, perhaps with Rock in his corner?

Might MJF not only use William Regal’s brass knuckles to win, but only after Regal hands him the knux and advises him to use them?

Will Todd and Wade agree to change how they pronounce “buoy”?

Thoughts on Randy Savage, including pre-WWF, and what were his strengths and weaknesses? Why is Savage still such a popular wrestler, including fans dressing as him?

Comparing the Megapowers and Bloodline storylines.

Does the lack of impact of Triple H bringing wrestlers back show that Vince McMahon hadn’t really lost it after all?

Shouldn’t Ace Steele’s wife, Lucy Guy, have been interviewed by AEW in their investigation into what happened between Punk and The Elite?

Explain why part-time Roman Reigns as champion gets so much praise.

Is WWE still a wrestling company considering how its revenue stream and booking decisions are evaluated so differently now compared to other eras?

Did Blood & Guts solve anything considering the teams involved are still feuding?

Will Punk eventually be proven to be correct in his assessment of AEW as an immature, glorified minor league that isn’t serious about taking the necessary steps to reach its fullest business and creative potential?

How self-serving is Chris Jericho coming across as now in his burial of Punk lately?

How bad is AEW’s talent decision making lately with subtraction by addition capped off with Jeff Jarrett this week?

Why have the TNT and AEW World titles switched positions lately, with one champ on TV weekly and the other infrequently featured on TV?

