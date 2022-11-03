News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Was Colt return a jab at Punk, WWE Financials, Jeff Jarrett-AEW, McMahon investigation concludes, Crown Jewel preview, Bloodline cracks up, more (124 min.)

November 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE 2022 Q3 Financials
  • Reaction to WWE formally announcing the end of the Vince McMahon investigation
  • Full review of WWE Smackdown including The Bloodline cracking up
  • Full review of WWE Raw including WWE Women’s Tag Team Title change
  • Full preview of Crown Jewel with a fun sidebar on WCW Uncensored PPVs in mid-’90s.
  • Full review of NXT
  • Full review of AEW Rampage and analysis of viewership drop
  • Full review of AEW Dynamite including thoughts whether Colt Cabana’s return was a jab at Punk, the Jeff Jarrett hire, and the BIlly Gunn Birthday Party with the Acclaimed.
  • Latest New Japan New York shows
  • Latest from UFC

