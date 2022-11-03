VIP AUDIO 11/3 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann (Pt. 1 of 2): NJPW The Nightmare Before Rumble on 44th Street review, preview of NJPW Battle Autumn PPV, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth review of NJPW’s recent The Nightmare Before Rumble on 44th Street PPV, which aired on FITE.tv. Radican and Fann review the show from the beginning, given that the show featured a mystery lineup and each wrestler and match on the card was revealed to the crowd as the show transpired. Radican and Fann end the show with a preview of NJPW’s Battle Autumn in Osaka PPV on Nov. 5 featuring Will Ospreay defending the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship against Tetsuya Naito in the main event. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO