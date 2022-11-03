FREE PODCAST 11/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview PJ Hawx and Bryan Idol (aka Mercurio) to preview NWA Hard Times 3, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland get ready for NWA Hard Times 3 on Saturday, November 12 by interviewing PJ Hawx and Brian Idol (aka Mercurio). Hawx talks about being in a tag team with his father, why he enjoys working for the NWA, wrestling in front of his home state, working on the television show “Heels,” his aspirations in wrestling, and more. Idol talks about his six-man weapons match at Hard Times, stopping a thief and getting national attention, wrestling on concerts with the Smashing Pumpkins and A$AP Rocky, wrestling in Puerto Rico, and more. For VIP listeners, we delve into matches from our subjects, looking at PJ Hawx vs. Alex Taylor and Mercurio facing Brian Vine, both from recent NWA shows.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO