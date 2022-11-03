VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1797 (Nov. 3, 2022): Keller’s cover story on WWE Q3 financials and McMahon investigation ending, Parks and Fann columns, Newswire, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1797

Cover-dated November 3, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on WWE Q3 Financials and the end of the Vince McMahon internal investigation… Greg Parks column on last year’s WWE Draft… Rich Fann compares the AEW power dynamite to the Rock-DC dynamic… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, SD, Dynamites… Torch Newswire… More…

