VIP AUDIO 11/2 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Phillies loss, Jeff Jarrett debut, Chris Jericho basks in pettiness, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Travis is bummed the Phillies lost game four of the World Series. Rich gives a recap of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, including a debuting Jeff Jarrett who now has an office job with AEW but was put on TV to beat up a current star. Chris Jericho basks in his pettiness. Travis assigns a new nickname to the well-deserved. Book club quickie and the mailbag.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO