VIP AUDIO 11/2 – East Coast Cast #600 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss The Bloodline in depth, Crown Jewel card and the potential volatility of the situation, MJF’s current direction, more (90 min.)

November 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the show, Cam and Trav discuss The Bloodline in some depth. Travis worries about injecting comedy – intentionally or not – into a money-making, main event program. More speculation on Jey Uso’s relationship with Roman Reigns. Is Jimmy Uso being downplayed a sign that creative knows what they’re doing? Running down the card for Crown Jewel. With a high profile threat of violence from Iran on Saudi Arabia, how is the talent handling flying into such a potentially volatile situation? Match predictions and speculations. Cameron’s thoughts on MJF’s current character direction. Some small World Series talk, email, and more conversation.

