Becky Lynch set to join Young Rock cast, The Rock comments

Former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, will officially be joining the cast of Young Rock and will play the role of Cyndi Lauper. The Rock revealed a sneak peak of Lynch’s look as Lauper in an Instagram post.

“Officially welcoming Becky Lynch to our Young Rock cast,” The Rock wrote. Becky takes on the daunting and fun task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it. Can’t wait for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!!”

Becky Lynch has not appeared on WWE television since this year’s Summerslam. Lynch lost to Bianca Belair at the event, but injured her shoulder during the match. There is no indication as to when Lynch will be back with the company.

