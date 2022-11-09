News Ticker

MJF set to make AEW return Wednesday on Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 9, 2022

MJF set to return to AEW Dynamite
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
MJF will make his return to AEW Dynamite this week for the first time since being attacked by The Firm and just weeks away from his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at  Full Gear on PPV. The company announced the news on Tuesday via social media. MJF was not on last week’s show due to the attack.

AEW Full Gear will air live on PPV on November 19. Announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Moxley for the world championship and Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

