NXT Championship match set for television next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Von Wagner on next week’s episode of NXT television.

Breakker and Wagner were guests on The Waller Effect with Grayson Waller during this week’s episode of the show. The match was finalized during that appearance. Next week will also feature an NXT Women’s Championship match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match.

CATCH-UP: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 11/4: Gunther and Mysterio hit with title match