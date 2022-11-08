SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville — No Disqualification Match – MISS

Let’s start with the good. I honestly thought this was one of the best matches I’ve seen from Sonya Deville on the main roster. Sonya’s moves looked smooth and stiff throughout the match. Now the bad. This Harley Quinn persona is taking away from what got Liv over as a baby face, and quite frankly, her leaning into this personality/character is affecting her ring work as well. I would say Liv was uneven at best in the match.

Ricochet vs. L.A Knight – HIT

I’m critical of the WWE commentary team, but I will put them over for something. Cole and Barrett went into detail on who L. A Knight is for those who may not watch NXT. The match was about 3 minutes too long, but it accomplished what it needed to do. Ricochet shined in spots, and L. A Knight won by cheating.

Bray Wyatt’s backstage promo – MISS

Overproduced nonsense. I’m getting to the point where I want to ask who thinks this is any good?

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler – HIT

Good stuff here. The match didn’t overstay its welcome, and the match was meant to reestablish Shayna as the submission magician. It’s a shame that Rhonda will never get to have her traditional four-horsewomen stable.

Braun Strowman vs. Jobbers – HIT

Short, sweet, and effective. Braun killed five goobers and MVP to ensure we got a fine monster mash for Crown Jewel.

Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship – HIT

I’m a sucker for big man vs. little man matches, and Gunther is a master of these matches. Rey and Gunther have great chemistry based on their interactions through the independent scene. Innovated offense from Rey. I loved how Rey used Gunther’s size against him. I believe it means more in a match when a dominant heel wins a championship match clean.

FINAL THOUGHTS: All in all, not a bad little go-home show. I’m honestly glad Gunther vs. Rey wasn’t added to Crown Jewel. Being in the main event gave them plenty of time to showcase their talents.

