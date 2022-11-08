WWE officially announces full slate of events for WrestleMania week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced a full slate of events for WrestleMania week in Los Angeles next year. The company revealed the news with a press release and included information on ticket sales.

STAMFORD, Conn., November 3, 2022 – WWE today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles: Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand and Deliver

Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw Tickets for all three events go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am PT via AXS.com. Special three-day event combo tickets will be available this Monday, November 7th at 10 am PT. WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood and takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 live from Sofi Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. Fans from all 50 states and 58 countries have already made their plans to be in attendance.

Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. Additional WrestleMania Week events will be announced in the near future.

WrestleMania 39 will be held inside So-Fi Stadium on April 2 and April 3. It’s the fourth year of two nights of WrestleMania. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: WWE launches Superstar search and tryout in Africa