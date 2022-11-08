SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW star, Lance Archer, will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and team up with Minoru Suzuki in the World Tag League tournament later this month. The tournament begins on November 22.

Announcing! The World Tag League 2022 lineup! Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi! Aussie Open! Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki! Starting November 22!https://t.co/L5rNJCVkPK#njpw #njwtl pic.twitter.com/WsOfLm5sk3 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 7, 2022

The World Tag League Tournament winner will go on to face the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the titles at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

Other announced matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17 include Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita, and more.

