News Ticker

AEW star to tag with Minoru Suzuki in World Tag League Tournament

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 8, 2022

AEW star to tag with Minoru Suzuki
PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW star, Lance Archer, will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and team up with Minoru Suzuki in the World Tag League tournament later this month. The tournament begins on November 22.

The World Tag League Tournament winner will go on to face the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the titles at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

Other announced matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17 include Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita, and more.

CATCH-UP: New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*