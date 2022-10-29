New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Jay White

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Karl Anderson

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Will Ospreay

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Taiji Ishimori

Strong Openweight Champion: Fred Rosser

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open (Kyle Davis & Mark Fletcher)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2022

NJPW Cup 2022 – Zack Sabre Jr.

Best of the Super Juniors 29 – Hiromu Takahashi

Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament – Aussie Open (Kyle Davis & Mark Fletcher)

G1 Climax 32 – Kazuchika Okada

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong aires on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

OCTOBER NJPW EVENTS