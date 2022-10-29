News Ticker

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

October 29, 2022

New Japan crowns G1 Climax 32 winner
PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year. 

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Jay White

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Karl Anderson

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Will Ospreay

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Taiji Ishimori

Strong Openweight Champion: Fred Rosser

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open (Kyle Davis & Mark Fletcher)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2022

NJPW Cup 2022 – Zack Sabre Jr.

Best of the Super Juniors 29 – Hiromu Takahashi

Strong Openweight Tag Team Tournament – Aussie Open (Kyle Davis & Mark Fletcher)

G1 Climax 32 – Kazuchika Okada

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2022

How to Watch

  • New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
  • You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
  • Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES 

  • NJPW Strong aires on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
  • Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

OCTOBER NJPW EVENTS

NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, Oct. 27 – Palladium Times Square. (Airs live on FITE.TV wtih English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary) 

This show will feature a mystery card.

Rumble on 44th Street, Oct. 28 – Palladium Times Square. (Airs live on FITE.TV wtih English commentary and on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary) 

  • Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson
  • Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo – KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight
  • Mayu Iwatani defends against KiLynn King – SWA World Championship match
  • Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors
  • Wheeler Yuta & Homicide & Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
  • Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Kevin Knight & The DKC – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship three-way match
  • Rocky Romero & Yoh vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Sho
  • Waka Tsukiyama & Mina Shirakawa vs. Kylie Rae & Tiara James – Kickoff match

NJPW Strong: Autumn Action, Oct. 29 (Airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World in English and Japanese and on PPV in English on FITE.tv)

  • Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
  • Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne
  • Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight

Battle Autumn ’22, Oct. 30 – Chiba, Japan (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanse commentary)

  • Kosei Fujita vs. Douki
  • Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
  • Master Wato & Hikuleo vs. Evil & Dick Togo
  • Alex Zayne & Tiger Mask & David Finlay vs. Taka Michinoku Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
  • Titan & Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Gideon Grey & Francisco Akira & TJP & Aaron Henare
  • Toru Yano vs. Ren Narita – NJPW World TV Title tournament quarterfinal-round match
  • Sanada vs. Kenta – NJPW World TV Title tournament quarterfinal-round match

NOVEMBER NJPW EVENTS

Battle Autumn ’22 PPV, Nov. 5 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

  •  Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match
  •  Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo – NEVER Openweight Championship:
  • TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Bushi & Titan – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
  • IWGP World Television Championship tournament semifinals
  • Master Wato & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado & Hiromu Takahashi – Incredible Tag match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Evil – NJPW World TV Title semi-final round match #1
  • NJPW World TV Title tournament semi-final round match #2 (TBD)

Also scheduled to wrestler are Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Tama Tonga, Aussie Open, and FTR.

 

