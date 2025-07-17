New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.
IWGP Global Hvt. Champion: Gabe Kidd
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Boltin Oleg
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado
IWGP Women’s Champion: Sareee
Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: AZM
Strong Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii
NJPW World TV Champion: ELP
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Sho & Douki
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Toru Yano & Yoh & Master Wato
Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: TJP & Templario
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025
NJPW Cup 2025: David Finlay
BOSJ:Kosei Fujita
G1 Climax 35:
WTL 2025:
Super Jr. Tag League 2025:
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.
- NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
JULY NJPW EVENTS
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A and B Block
- B Block: Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi
- A Block: Callum Newman vs. Evil
- B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Drilla Moloney
- A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Boltin Oleg
- B Block: Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo
- A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay
- B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Sanada
- B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
- A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A and B Block
- A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Callum Newman
- B Block: Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney
- A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- B Block: Yoshi-Hashivs. Ren Narita
- A Block: David Finlay vs. Sanada
- B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan
- A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Evil
- B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- A Block: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura
- B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Gabe Kidd
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 3, July 22, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Callum Newman
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg
- Evil vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. David Finlay
- Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 4, July 23, Aore Nagaoka, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Drilla Moloney
- ELP vs. Ren Narita
- Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Gabe Kidd
- Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 5, July 25, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Boltin Oleg vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman
- Taichi vs. Evil
- Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 6, July 26, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan
- Gabe Kidd vs. Drilla Moloney
- El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 7, July 27, Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Boltin Olega vs. Yota Tsuji
- Callum Newman vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 8, July 30, Yamato University Yamato Arena, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Gabe Kidd
- El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan
- Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita
- Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AUGUST NJPW EVENTS
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 9, August 1, Sun Messe Kagawa, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Callum Newman vs. Sanada
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Evil
- Boltin Olega vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 10, August 2, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi
- Drilla Moloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 11, August 3, Fukuoka International Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Callum Newman vs. Boltin Oleg
- Taichi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada
- David Finlay vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 12, August 5, INTEX Osaka Hall 5, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Great-O-KHan vs. Ren Narita
- El Phantasmo vs. Drilla Moloney
- Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd
- Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 13, August 7, Korakuen Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Taichi vs. Callum Newman
- Boltin Oleg vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 14, August 8, Yokohama Budokan, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- El Phantasmo vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Great-O-Khan vs. Gabe Kidd
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drilla Moloney
- Shingo Takagi vs. Ren Narita
- Shota Umino vs. Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 15, August 10, G Messe Gunma, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Yuya Uemura vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Boltin Oleg
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
- Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Sanada
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 16, August 13, Act City Hamamatsu (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ren Narita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney
- El Phantasmo vs. Gabe Kidd
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 17, August 14, Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
Playoff matches
- 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
- 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- A Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
- B Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- G1 Climax 25 Tournament final
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.
SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS
NJPW Hokkaido Tour – scheduled for mid-september.
