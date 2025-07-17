New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BlueSky @seanradican

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Global Hvt. Champion: Gabe Kidd

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Boltin Oleg

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Sareee

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: AZM

Strong Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Sho & Douki

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Toru Yano & Yoh & Master Wato

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: TJP & Templario

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025: David Finlay

BOSJ:Kosei Fujita

G1 Climax 35:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 2025:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

JULY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A and B Block

B Block: Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi

A Block: Callum Newman vs. Evil

B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Drilla Moloney

A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Boltin Oleg

B Block: Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo

A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay

B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Konosuke Takeshita

A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Sanada

B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A and B Block

A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Callum Newman

B Block: Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney

A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa

B Block: Yoshi-Hashivs. Ren Narita

A Block: David Finlay vs. Sanada

B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Evil

B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita

A Block: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura

B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Gabe Kidd

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 3, July 22, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Callum Newman

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg

Evil vs. Sanada

Taichi vs. David Finlay

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 4, July 23, Aore Nagaoka, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Drilla Moloney

ELP vs. Ren Narita

Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Shingo Takagi vs. Gabe Kidd

Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 5, July 25, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Boltin Oleg vs. Sanada

Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman

Taichi vs. Evil

Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 6, July 26, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan

Gabe Kidd vs. Drilla Moloney

El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita

Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 7, July 27, Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Boltin Olega vs. Yota Tsuji

Callum Newman vs. David Finlay

Taichi vs. Sanada

Yuya Uemura vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 8, July 30, Yamato University Yamato Arena , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Gabe Kidd

El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan

Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita

Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 9, August 1, Sun Messe Kagawa , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Callum Newman vs. Sanada

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Evil

Boltin Olega vs. David Finlay

Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 10, August 2, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi

El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi

Drilla Moloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 11, August 3, Fukuoka International Center , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Callum Newman vs. Boltin Oleg

Taichi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada

David Finlay vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 12, August 5, INTEX Osaka Hall 5 , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Great-O-KHan vs. Ren Narita

El Phantasmo vs. Drilla Moloney

Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd

Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 13, August 7, Korakuen Hall , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Taichi vs. Callum Newman

Boltin Oleg vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 14, August 8, Yokohama Budokan , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

El Phantasmo vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Great-O-Khan vs. Gabe Kidd

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drilla Moloney

Shingo Takagi vs. Ren Narita

Shota Umino vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 15, August 10, G Messe Gunma , (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

Yuya Uemura vs. David Finlay

Taichi vs. Boltin Oleg

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil

Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Sanada

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 16, August 13, Act City Hamamatsu (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ren Narita

Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney

El Phantasmo vs. Gabe Kidd

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 17, August 14, Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Playoff matches

2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block

2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block

B Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

G1 Climax 25 Tournament final

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.

SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Hokkaido Tour – scheduled for mid-september.