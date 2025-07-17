AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/16): Viewership and key demo data, ten-week averages, comparisons to recent years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (7/16) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 588,000 viewers, compared to 637,000 the prior week and the 584,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 630,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 795,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 700,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 953,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 866,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.27 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.23.

The announced matches and segments were…

“Hangman” Adam Page & Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders – Trios match

“Timeless” Toni Storm victory speech

“Hangman” Adam Page to speak

