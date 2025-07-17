TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/17): Hendry & Santana vs. Trick & Kazarian, Moose vs. Callihan, Order4 vs. The System

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 17, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PA AT UPMC EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show.

(1) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

After some back and forth action, Moose hit the spear for the clean win.

WINNER: Moose

Moose cut a promo after the match and said that Leon Slater was stepping into his biggest match ever, but it was just another Sunday for Moose. Moose sad that after he beats Slater, he will move on and become the longest reigning X Division champion of all-time.

Moose taunted Sami and said he doesn’t have it anymore. He said Sami used to be known as the Death Machine but now he’s just a fat piece of garbage. He said Sami still deserves a job in TNA, but it should be back in catering. He said that Sami should take his boots off and get out of the ring. Sami started unlacing his boots and got out of the ring.

Moose brought out The System. [c]

-Order 4 vs. The System never got started because Dark State came out and attacked The System. Order 4 stood on the ramp and Ali held them back.

-Gia Miller interviewed Dani Luna. Dani said she has everything to rule the Knockouts division. She said that Tessa Blanchard was just in her way. [c]

(2) DANI LUNA vs. TESSA BLANCHARD (w/Victoria Crawford)

Tessa had a Dani in a front facelock on the mat. Dani powered out and suplexed Tessa. Dani landed a series of punches. Dani got a two count after a powerbomb. They exchanged strikes. Tessa hit the codebreaker for a two count. Dani scored a two count. Victoria grabbed Tessa’s foot to get her out of a suplex attempt. Tessa used the distraction to hit the Magnum on Dani for the win.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

Tessa and Victoria beat up Dani until Indi Hartwell ran out for the save. Indi got on the mic and said that Tessa has turned her back on everyone she’s had as a friend. Indi said that Tessa would get to know her at Slammiversary and called her a bitch.

-Iinspiration backstage promo. They talked about beating The Elegance Brand at Slammiversary for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. [c]

-Clip of Masha Slamovich pinning Jacy Jayne during a six-person match on this week’s NXT.

-The Elegance Brand walked to the ring. Ash by Elegance complained about being fined $5000 for attacking the Iinspiration and also complained about being overshadowed by Jacy Jayne despite being the number one contender. She said the Elegance Brand was the most dominant faction in wrestling.

Fatal Influence walked to the ring. Jacy Jayne spoke and said after she beats Masha at Slammaversary, she would be willing to face Ash. Masha walked down the ramp and brushed past the Elegance Brand. Masha got in the ring, and she confronted Fatal Influence. They exchanged words. The segment ended with them going toe to toe and holding up their respective title belts.

-The Injury Report featured Trey Miguel and KC Navarro.

-Jody Threat checked on Dani Luna. Indi Hartwell ushered her out and said she would be okay. [c]

-Mike Santana video package.

(3) THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. JUDAS ICARUS (w/Eric Young & Travis Williams)

HTM had on Steelers gear since they were in Pittsburgh. HTM won in minutes with the Sliced Bread.

WINNER: The Hometown Man

Eric Young chased HTM, but he escaped through the crowd.

-Enzo Amore promo. The promo was in black and white. He mentioned Joe Hendry and Trick Williams. He said he was showing up at Slammiversary and he wasn’t coming alone. [c]

-Steve Maclin promo. He said he would take on anyone.

(4) MATT CARDONA vs. JAKE PAINTER

Cardona called out Dark State. Seconds into the match, Dark State came out and attacked Cardona and Painter. Brian Myers ran in for the save, but Dark State beat him down. The rest of the The System ran in for the save. [c]

WINNER: No contest.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy came to the ring for a promo. Matt spoke first. He talked about not wanting to overstay their welcome. He said they’ve lost quite a few matches since losing the titles. Jeff said they have to be honest with themselves and noted that Matt got beat by AJ Francis. Matt said if they aren’t at their peak, then they shouldn’t be in wrestling. Jeff said if they don’t win the belts at Slammiversary, then maybe it’s time for the Hardy Party to end.

This brought out Leon Slater. He said he can’t believe they are saying that. He said as someone who has shared the ring with them the last few months, that they have changed his life and took him from the undercard to challenger for the X Division title. He said the last few months have been the greatest of his career. He thanked the Hardys.

Matt said not to worry about them but worry about beating Moose and becoming the youngest X Division champion. Slater said he needed the Hardys to focus on regaining the titles. He called the Hardys the greatest tag team of all-time.

First Class walked to the stage. AJ Francis said they were the uncrowned champions, just like Lamar Jackson. First Class got in the ring. Jeff told Slater that this was their fight and asked him to leave the ring. AJ said that the Hardys weren’t even the best brother tag team in TNA.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth came out. Nic said they put the butts in seats around here. He said they are the greatest brother tag team in wrestling history. Ryan got on the mic and said they would be champions forever. He said that he and Nic had been in more ladder matches than the Hardys.

The Nemeths jumped the Hardys. The Rascalz joined the fight. The Hardys brought a ladder into the ring and attacked the Nemeths and AJ. The Hardys posed on the ladder to end the segment.

(5) JOE HENDRY & MIKE SANTANA vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Towards the end of the match, Hendry made the hot tag and ran wild. Hendry gave Frankie a cutter and clotheslined Trick over the top rope. Hendry gave Frankie an overhead slam, then gave Trick one. As Hendry was celebrating, Santana tagged himself in and gave Frankie the Spin the Block clothesline for the pin.

WINNERS: Mike Santana & Joe Hendry

Hendry, Santana, and Trick faced off.

-A promo aired. It focused on a trunk with an old TNA logo. The trunk opened as quick clips of AJ Styles showed on the screen. The camera focused on AJ’s dusty gear inside the trunk. The gear made a sudden movement, then a slide came up to promote Slammiversary on Sunday, and the show faded to black.