FREE PODCAST 7/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller talks with ex-WWE Creative Team Member Matt McCarthy about Cinematic Style WWE matches, NXT vs. AEW so far, WWE’s booking approach (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-16-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, a former member of the WWE Creative Team (and professional stand-up comedian who has appeared on “Conan” and many commercials) to discuss the WWE Swamp Match and in general the trend to do pre-taped heavily-produced “Cinematic” style wrestling matches. Then he provided his insights into WWE’s booking approach for each of the scheduled matches on Sunday including Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, the Eye for an Eye match with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, Apollo Crews vs. MVP, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Title, and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Title.
