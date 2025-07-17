News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/17 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Riddle-Styles for the IC Title, Strowman sets his mission for Swamp Match, new Firefly Funhouse, Moment of Bliss (121 min.)

July 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-17-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com Contributor and host of the PWT Talks NXT podcast, Tom Stoup, to talk about WWE Smackdown with live callers including thoughts on the main event match between Matt Riddle and A.J. Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss’s special guest on A Moment of Bliss, final hype for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Match at Extreme Rules, the new episode of the Firefly Funhouse, the path for Bayley and Sasha Banks moving forward, and much more.

