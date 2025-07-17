NJPW announces complete schedule for G1 Climax 35 tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has announced the complete schedule for the G1 Climax 35 tournament.
The tournament begins on July 19 and July 20 with both the A and B blocks in action on the first two days of the tournament this weekend. The A and B blocks then alternate days until the playoff round on Aug. 14. The semi-final round takes place on Aug. 16 with the finals of the tournament taking place on Aug. 17. The entire tournament can be viewed with a subscription to NJPW World.
You can view the announced matches for every G1 Climax 35 event below:
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- B Block: Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi
- A Block: Callum Newman vs. Evil
- B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Drilla Moloney
- A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Boltin Oleg
- B Block: Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo
- A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay
- B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Sanada
- B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
- A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Callum Newman
- B Block: Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney
- A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- B Block: Yoshi-Hashivs. Ren Narita
- A Block: David Finlay vs. Sanada
- B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan
- A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Evil
- B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- A Block: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura
- B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Gabe Kidd
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 3, July 22, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Callum Newman
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg
- Evil vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. David Finlay
- Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 4, July 23, Aore Nagaoka, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Drilla Moloney
- ELP vs. Ren Narita
- Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Gabe Kidd
- Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 5, July 25, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Boltin Oleg vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman
- Taichi vs. Evil
- Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 6, July 26, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan
- Gabe Kidd vs. Drilla Moloney
- El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 7, July 27, Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Boltin Olega vs. Yota Tsuji
- Callum Newman vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 8, July 30, Yamato University Yamato Arena, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Gabe Kidd
- El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan
- Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita
- Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 9, August 1, Sun Messe Kagawa, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Callum Newman vs. Sanada
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Evil
- Boltin Olega vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 10, August 2, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi
- Drilla Moloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 11, August 3, Fukuoka International Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Callum Newman vs. Boltin Oleg
- Taichi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada
- David Finlay vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 12, August 5, INTEX Osaka Hall 5, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Great-O-KHan vs. Ren Narita
- El Phantasmo vs. Drilla Moloney
- Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd
- Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 13, August 7, Korakuen Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Taichi vs. Callum Newman
- Boltin Oleg vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
- Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa
- Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 14, August 8, Yokohama Budokan, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- El Phantasmo vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Great-O-Khan vs. Gabe Kidd
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drilla Moloney
- Shingo Takagi vs. Ren Narita
- Shota Umino vs. Konosuke Takeshita
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 15, August 10, G Messe Gunma, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
A Block
- Yuya Uemura vs. David Finlay
- Taichi vs. Boltin Oleg
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
- Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Sanada
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 16, August 13, Act City Hamamatsu (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
B Block
- Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ren Narita
- Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney
- El Phantasmo vs. Gabe Kidd
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 17, August 14, Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
Playoff matches
- 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
- 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- A Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
- B Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).
- G1 Climax 25 Tournament final
