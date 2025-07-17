News Ticker

NJPW announces complete schedule for G1 Climax 35 tournament

By Sean Radican, PWTOrch Columnist (Bluesky: @Sean Radican, X: @SR_Torch)

July 17, 2025

NJPW has announced the complete schedule for the G1 Climax 35 tournament.

The tournament begins on July 19 and July 20 with both the A and B blocks in action on the first two days of the tournament this weekend. The A and B blocks then alternate days until the playoff round on Aug. 14. The semi-final round takes place on Aug. 16 with the finals of the tournament taking place on Aug. 17. The entire tournament can be viewed with a subscription to NJPW World.

You can view the announced matches for every G1 Climax 35 event below:

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

  • B Block: Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi
  • A Block: Callum Newman vs. Evil
  • B Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Drilla Moloney
  • A Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Boltin Oleg
  • B Block: Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo
  • A Block: Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay
  • B Block: Gabe Kidd vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Sanada
  • B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
  • A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

  • A Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Callum Newman
  • B Block: Shota Umino vs. Drilla Moloney
  • A Block: Boltin Oleg vs. Ryohei Oiwa
  • B Block: Yoshi-Hashivs. Ren Narita
  • A Block: David Finlay vs. Sanada
  • B Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan
  • A Block: Yota Tsuji vs. Evil
  • B Block: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • A Block: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura
  • B Block: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Gabe Kidd

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 3, July 22, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

A Block

  • Ryohei Oiwa vs. Callum Newman
  •  Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Boltin Oleg
  • Evil vs. Sanada
  • Taichi vs. David Finlay
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 4, July 23, Aore Nagaoka, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

B Block

  • Yoshi-Hashi vs. Drilla Moloney
  • ELP vs. Ren Narita
  • Great-O-Khan vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Shingo Takagi vs. Gabe Kidd
  • Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 5, July 25, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  • Boltin Oleg vs. Sanada
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman
  • Taichi vs. Evil
  • Yota Tsuji vs. Ryohei Oiwa
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 6, July 26, Ota Ward General Gymnasium, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan
  • Gabe Kidd vs. Drilla Moloney
  • El Phantasmo vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
  •  Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 7, July 27, Port Messe Nagoya 1st Exhibition Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  • Boltin Olega vs. Yota Tsuji
  • Callum Newman vs. David Finlay
  • Taichi vs. Sanada
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Evil
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 8, July 30, Yamato University Yamato Arena, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • Yoshi-Hashi vs. Gabe Kidd
  • El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan
  • Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita
  • Shota Umino vs. Shingo Takagi
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 9, August 1, Sun Messe Kagawa, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  • Callum Newman vs. Sanada
  • Ryohei Oiwa vs. Evil
  • Boltin Olega vs. David Finlay
  • Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 10, August 2, Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • Shota Umino vs. Yoshi-Hashi
  • El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi
  • Drilla Moloney vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Great-O-Khan

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 11, August 3, Fukuoka International Center, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  • Callum Newman vs. Boltin Oleg
  • Taichi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada
  • David Finlay vs. Evil
  •  Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 12, August 5, INTEX Osaka Hall 5, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • Yoshi-Hashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
  • Great-O-KHan vs. Ren Narita
  •  El Phantasmo vs. Drilla Moloney
  •  Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd
  • Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 13, August 7, Korakuen Hall, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  • Taichi vs. Callum Newman
  • Boltin Oleg vs. Evil
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Ryohei Oiwa
  •  Yota Tsuji vs. David Finlay

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 14, August 8, Yokohama Budokan, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • El Phantasmo vs. Yoshi-Hashi
  • Great-O-Khan vs. Gabe Kidd
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drilla Moloney
  • Shingo Takagi vs. Ren Narita
  •  Shota Umino vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 15, August 10, G Messe Gunma, (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

A Block

  •  Yuya Uemura vs. David Finlay
  •  Taichi vs. Boltin Oleg
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
  • Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman
  • Ryohei Oiwa vs. Sanada

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 16, August 13, Act City Hamamatsu (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

B Block

  • Shota Umino vs. Great-O-Khan
  • Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ren Narita
  • Shingo Takagi vs. Drilla Moloney
  •  El Phantasmo vs. Gabe Kidd

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 17, August 14, Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Playoff matches

  • 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block
  • 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

  • A Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place B Block vs. 3rd Place A Block
  • B Block Winner vs. Winner of 2nd Place A Block vs. 3rd Place B Block

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary). 

  • G1 Climax 25 Tournament final

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Bluesky: @SeanRadican and X: @SR_Torch

