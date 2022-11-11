Michael Cole talks WWE life without Vince McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Michael Cole says he was shocked when he heard that Vince McMahon was retiring, but that the show must go on. In an interview with Pat McAfee, Cole talked about what life was like in WWE without Vince McMahon and how the company is doing without him as the leader.

“Everything’s been great,” Cole said. “It’s really been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good. Stories have been great. It’s a different world.

“I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He was a second Dad to me in many ways. I grew up with him in the company, and it was a shock when it first happened but I think we’ve all settled in and realized, ‘Hey, the show must go on,’ as Vince always said. The show’s going on and we’re doing well.”

Vince McMahon retired from WWE earlier this year after allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments. Stephanie McMahon took over as CEO along with Nick Khan. Paul Levesque took over for McMahon as the Head Of Creative in WWE.

