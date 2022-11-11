News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 3rd-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Did AAA miss an opportunity in 1994 to expand more in the U.S.? Is Laurinaitis doing a good job with talent hires? What’s best use of Flair in WWE? (40 min.)

November 11, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 8, 2004 3rd-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • Did AAA miss an opportunity in 1994 to expand more in the U.S.?
  • Is John Laurinaitis doing a good job with choices of new wrestlers to push?
  • What’s the best use of Ric Flair in WWE in the Evolution era?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*