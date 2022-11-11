VIP AUDIO 11/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 3rd-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Did AAA miss an opportunity in 1994 to expand more in the U.S.? Is Laurinaitis doing a good job with talent hires? What’s best use of Flair in WWE? (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 8, 2004 3rd-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Did AAA miss an opportunity in 1994 to expand more in the U.S.?
- Is John Laurinaitis doing a good job with choices of new wrestlers to push?
- What’s the best use of Ric Flair in WWE in the Evolution era?
