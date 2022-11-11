The Elite set to be a part of AEW reality show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Elite – Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks – are reportedly set to be a part of an upcoming AEW reality show.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that plans for a reality show that looks at the backstage environment in AEW is still in the cards, that The Elite will involved, and that shooting for the project began earlier this month.

The Elite were reportedly backstage at a recent AEW Dynamite event, but have been suspended and off television since a backstage fight with CM Punk at the All Out PPV event. The trio of EVP’s confronted Punk after he made disparaging comments about them and Adam Page in the post-PPV media scrum.

The Elite are rumored to be returning to the company soon, but nothing has been officially announced.

