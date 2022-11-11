Tony Khan talks afternoon ROH Final Battle start time

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that running ROH Final Battle 2022 in the afternoon will give him and the company a chance to see what sort of market there is for pro wrestling at that time of day.

In an interview for Sports Illustrated, Khan said that the college football landscape and UFC event dictated the move that may be good for the brand in the long term.

“The college football landscape changes on that day, so it’s a unique opportunity for us to run in the afternoon and see if there is a market for us,” Khan says. “There is a great game between Army and Navy, but it’s not a typical big-conference college football Saturday. It’s a great opportunity for us. It will be different for us in the afternoon, but we’re excited for it,” Khan says. “We’re going to deliver a great show for wrestling fans.”

ROH Final Battle 2022 will air live on PPV on December 10. Matches for the show have not been officially announced at this time. The ROH World Championship will be on the line at AEW Full Gear. Chris Jericho will defend the championship against Claudio Castagnoli, Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson in a fatal four-way match.

