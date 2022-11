SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage, previews this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a live audience featuring discussion on final Full Gear hype and much more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: AEW has a Britt Baker problem