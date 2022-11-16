Tony Khan announces change to AEW Dynamite match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Bunny will no longer be competing against Toni Storm on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan announced on Busted Open Radio, that The Bunny would not be at Dynamite due to an illness. Khan said the illness wasn’t serious, but that she was not cleared to compete. Khan then confirmed that Anna Jay would talk her place opposite Storm. The stipulation for this week’s match remains the same as it was with The Bunny involved. If Anna Jay wins, she will receive a future Interim AEW Women’s World Championship title match against Storm.

This week’s Dynamite is the final one before the Full Gear PPV on Saturday night. On that show, Storm will defend her championship against Jaime Hayter.

Other announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus, Britt Baker vs. Saraya, and more.

