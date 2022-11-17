MJF cuts off-air promo after AEW Dynamite, addresses Tony Khan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF cut an off-air promo Wednesday night after Dynamite and addressed the recent backstage turmoil in AEW, his love for professional wrestling, and Tony Khan.

“A lot of bullshit as gone on — a lot of bullshit,” MJF said. “We all know. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and you (Tony Khan), we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not going to stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But, there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately. You guys think you’re wrestling fans … imagine for one second that you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man right here (Khan), busts his ass week in and week out to give not just you, but all the boys in the back to showcase how much we love professional wrestling.

“What I damn sure don’t take lightly is somebody coming in to my company, dropping trow and taking a dump. That shit ain’t happening anymore.”

MJF is scheduled to square off with Jon Moxley at the Full Gear PPV event on Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include The Elite vs. Death Triangle for the World Trios Championship, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and more.

