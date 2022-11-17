Tony Khan comments on the return of The Elite to AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Elite will make their AEW return at the Full Gear PPV in a World Trios Championship match against Death Triangle. The team was announced for the show during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It is the first appearance of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega since all three men were suspended from the company due to their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk at All Out.

Tony Khan commented on their return during this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast and said The Elite vs. Death Triangle was a dream match.

“It is now official,” Khan said of the Full Gear return of The Elite. “It is going to be the Death Triangle versus The Elite. The World Trios Champions versus the former World Trios Champions. It’s a dream match, but it’s only happened once before in AEW history, on January 1, 2020. It’s certainly a great rivalry in AEW.

“There’s been singles matches, tags, some of the greatest matches in AEW history involve combinations of these six men. Now I’m excited to see them fight for the first time for the World Trios Championship, to settle it and crown undisputed World Trios Champions. I can’t wait for them (The Elite) to make their return to the ring.”

AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Other announced matches for the card include Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and more.

CATCH-UP: 11/16 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Final Dynamite before Full Gear, MJF & Jon Moxley Speak, Trios Title Defense, More.