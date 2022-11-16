11/16 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Final Dynamite before Full Gear, MJF & Jon Moxley Speak, Trios Title Defense, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, CT AT TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & SAMMY GUEVERA vs. BRYAN DANIELSON & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

All four men battled as CHRIS JERICHO was thrown outside, where Claudio Castagnoli followed. Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara remained in the ring. Danielson laid in elbows, Jericho entered the ring and Danielson hit the same elbows down onto Jericho. It was Danielson and Guevara in the ring as legal men, as Claudio and Jericho went to their corners. Claudio entered and Sammy hit a lariat. Claudio then held a delayed vertical suplex on Sammy and then Jericho.

Danielson was tagged in, he chopped a held Sammy and then threw him into the corner. Here, Danielson laid in kicks and chops in the corner. Jericho tagged in and hit Danielson then flipped him off. Bryan tagged in Claudio, who hit European uppercuts and then had Jericho in a rest hold. Danielson tagged in again, Jericho and Sammy teamed up and got the best of him. Danielson then took out Sammy when Jericho went back into his corner. Sammy was able to hit a drop toe hold on Danielson, Jericho then hit Danielson with a bat. [c]

Jericho and Sammy hit a delayed vertical suplex on Danielson, Jericho was the legal man and continued the assault on Bryan in the corner. Danielson countered and hit a flying elbow strike on Jericho. Claudio got the hot tag and he took out Sammy and Jericho with uppercuts. Jericho poked the eyes of Claudio, he then tried to set up the Walls of Jericho. Claudio hit a catapult slam, Jericho countered and locked in The Walls.

Sammy pulled the rope away from Claudio, Danielson took him out then hit a drop kick on Jericho, while in the hold. Danielson and Sammy were legal now, Danielson hit some kicks on a kneeling Guevara. Who countered with an eye attack, and then tried a GTH, Danielson countered and applied a crossface. Sammy broke the hold and was put on the top rope, next Sammy bit the eye of Danielson and then a cutter off the top.

Jericho then hit a lionsault and covered, but Claudio broke the pin. Claudio then hit a toss up uppercut on Sammy. Jericho pushed Claudio out of the ring and then he and Danielson connected in the middle of the ring. Jericho held the bat, but Claudio did his spin while the bat was in Jericho’s hand. Claudio then applied a Scorpion Death Lock and won via submission.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun opener that did not have any groups turning on each other, which saves that moment for the PPV)

-A video recapping the match between MJF and Jon Moxley was shown. [c]

-A video made by Darby Allin and Sting was shown.

-Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett were backstage, and said that Saturday would be the last match for Sting.

-The Acclaimed debuted their new video “hand for a hand.” Captain Insano joined them before the music started.

(2) SWERVE STRICKLAND vs. ANTHONY BOWENS

Billy Gunn attacked Swerve Strickland before the match started, Caster and Gunn were sent to the back. Bowens and Swerve ran the ropes and traded offensive moves until Bowens got a cover for a two count. Swerve was in the ropes, and hit a cutter on Bowens. Swerve then hit a mini German and a drop kick on Bowens to take control. Swerve then did a jump over the top rope and hit a bicycle kick, Swerve then tossed Bowen’s into the crowd. [c]