Survivor Series plans reportedly affected by Kevin Owens injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The plans for WWE Survivor Series are reportedly in-flux due to Kevin Owens sustaining an MCL injury at a recent house show.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that original plans for the PLE included Kevin Owens being involved in the men’s War Games match against The Bloodline. The report indicates that Owens is working to rehab the injury at the WWE Performance Center, but that his return date is unknown due to him not moving well at the current time.

This year’s Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches in main roster history. The women’s match has officially been announced and will feature Damage CNTRL against Team Bianca Belair. The men’s match has not been officially scheduled at this time.

Other announced matches for Survivor Series include A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor. The show will air live on Peacock on Saturday November 26.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S WWE NXT RECEIPT 11/15: Both title matches exceed expectations, but highlight lack of main event depth